Mrs. Delores Westbrook

Delores Westbrook
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mrs. Delores Westbrook, age 64 of Columbus, MS passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Stephen T. Westbrook; children, Leigh Ann Cobb (Ward) and Laura Westbrook (Justin); grandchildren, Kenzie Holley, West Holley and Trey Cobb (Caroline); brothers, John Inmon, Jr. and Jimmy Inmon; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, J.C. and Madrin Inmon; siblings, Sherry Holliman and Jeff Inmon.

Online condolences may be expressed online at robertbarhamffh.com

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 N | Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police charged Doracio Clayton, 37, in an attempted crime at a Meridian business...
Suspect charged after incident at Rodney’s Muffler Shop
Aibrey Bolin and Sierra Carroll
Child reported kidnapped in Georgia found safe in Newton County
Brandon Lee McCleon is charged with armed robbery.
Arrest made in Meridian Exxon, Collinsville CEFCO robberies
Husband charged with murder in death of missing Hinds County woman
Husband charged in murder of missing Hinds County woman
Surveillance footage released of Mississippi mass shooting that left 1 dead, 5 wounded
Surveillance footage released of Mississippi mass shooting that left 1 dead, 5 wounded

Latest News

The 2nd Annual Habitat for Humanity Walk & Run is set for April 8th in Meridian
Ephesus Seventh Day Adventist Church hosting its Prayer Ministry Day Saturday
The Wesley House has been serving victims of child abuse and sexual assault for years...
Wesley House expands into satellite location in Philadelphia
Violet Janell Neal
Mrs. Violet Janell Neal Fuller