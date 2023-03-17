Mrs. Delores Westbrook, age 64 of Columbus, MS passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Stephen T. Westbrook; children, Leigh Ann Cobb (Ward) and Laura Westbrook (Justin); grandchildren, Kenzie Holley, West Holley and Trey Cobb (Caroline); brothers, John Inmon, Jr. and Jimmy Inmon; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, J.C. and Madrin Inmon; siblings, Sherry Holliman and Jeff Inmon.

