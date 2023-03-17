Mrs. Delores Westbrook
Delores Westbrook
Mrs. Delores Westbrook, age 64 of Columbus, MS passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Stephen T. Westbrook; children, Leigh Ann Cobb (Ward) and Laura Westbrook (Justin); grandchildren, Kenzie Holley, West Holley and Trey Cobb (Caroline); brothers, John Inmon, Jr. and Jimmy Inmon; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.C. and Madrin Inmon; siblings, Sherry Holliman and Jeff Inmon.
Online condolences may be expressed online at robertbarhamffh.com
Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 N | Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.