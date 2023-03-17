Mustangs take on Rockets in close game

Rockets left fielder, Jordan Davis, hits home run against West Jones.
Rockets left fielder, Jordan Davis, hits home run against West Jones.(WTOK Sports)
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Jones Mustangs and the Neshoba Central Rockets faced off Thursday night in the Enterprise Baseball Classic.

Neshoba Central got out to an early 3-0 lead before West Jones responded in the bottom of the third inning, scoring four runs on a couple of walks and sacrifice flies.

It didn’t take long for the Rockets to respond, as left-fielder Jordan Davis - hit a towering home run over the right field fence that tied the game.

West Jones would ultimately claim the win though, with a final score of 6-5.

