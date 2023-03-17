Mustangs take on Rockets in close game

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Jones Mustangs and the Neshoba Central Rockets faced off Thursday night in the Enterprise Baseball Classic.

Neshoba Central got out to an early 3-0 lead before West Jones responded in the bottom of the third inning, scoring four runs on a couple of walks and sacrifice flies.

It didn’t take long for the Rockets to respond, as left-fielder Jordan Davis - hit a towering home run over the right field fence that tied the game.

West Jones would ultimately claim the win though, with a final score of 6-5.

