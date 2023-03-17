Pedestrian struck, killed by highway patrol in Forrest County

One woman was killed when she was struck by a highway patrol vehicle on US49 Friday morning.
By Xaniel Steele and Ann Barnett
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement closed down a section of US49 early Friday morning after a pedestrian was killed in an auto collision with a highway patrol vehicle.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. near Hattiesburg’s Manheim auto wholesale lot.

Police presence was heavy in the area for several hours as officials cleared the scene and began investigations.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, a woman was in the middle of the road when struck by a passing Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The name of the woman has not been released at this time.

As of 5 a.m. on Friday, the northbound lane of US49 remained closed with no confirmation of when it will reopen.

The incident is still under investigation, and WDAM will update this story as more information is made public.

