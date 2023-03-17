People celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at ‘Ale Trail’ in downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The color green filled the streets and businesses in downtown Meridian Friday night in celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day.

The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation organized the ‘Ale Trail’ event where several restaurants and bars came together to offer special deals on food and drinks for the holiday.

Matt Schanrock, with the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation, was happy to see all the hustle and bustle downtown.

“I appreciate everyone coming downtown and supporting everyone local. You know downtown is the heartbeat of the community and it means the world to these local business owners that you came out to support them on a night like tonight,” said Shanrock.

News 11 wants to wish everyone a very happy and safe Saint Patrick’s Day.

