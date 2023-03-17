Poll: Reeves leads Presley by 7% in gubernatorial race

Gov. Tate Reeves (left), Brandon Presley (right)
Gov. Tate Reeves (left), Brandon Presley (right)(WLOX)
By David Elliott and WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The latest poll looking at this year’s race for governor was released on Thursday.

The Magnolia Tribune teamed up with Mason-Dixon to look at where incumbent Republican Gov. Tate Reeves and Democratic challenger Brandon Presley are right now.

The poll of likely voters currently shows Reeves holding a 7-point lead statewide over Presley. Reeves sits at 46%, Presley at 39% and 15% of voters remain undecided.

While Presley does well in the Delta, Gov. Reeves holds a sizeable lead on the Gulf Coast and is solid in Northeast Mississippi. The Jackson Metro area is currently a toss up.

According to the poll, Presley’s biggest obstacle is name recognition. He currently holds the title of Northern District Public Service Commissioner.

In November, Brandon Presley will challenge Tate Reeves in the race for Governor of Mississippi.

The general election is set for November 7.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police charged Doracio Clayton, 37, in an attempted crime at a Meridian business...
Suspect charged after incident at Rodney’s Muffler Shop
Aibrey Bolin and Sierra Carroll
Child reported kidnapped in Georgia found safe in Newton County
Brandon Lee McCleon is charged with armed robbery.
Arrest made in Meridian Exxon, Collinsville CEFCO robberies
Husband charged with murder in death of missing Hinds County woman
Husband charged in murder of missing Hinds County woman
Surveillance footage released of Mississippi mass shooting that left 1 dead, 5 wounded
Surveillance footage released of Mississippi mass shooting that left 1 dead, 5 wounded

Latest News

FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
Ford recalls 1.5 million vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
Overnight lows below freezing
First Alert: Friday’s cold front brings very cold air for the weekend
FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Pentagon video shows Russian jet dumping fuel on US drone
Brandon Lee McCleon is charged with armed robberies in Meridian and Lauderdale County.
MPD turns over armed robbery investigation to Lauderdale County
Wesley House expands into satellite location in Philadelphia