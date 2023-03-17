Reigning MACCC Champs EMCC to Conduct June Football Camps

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Community College is scheduled to host two summer football camps during the month of June. Each camp will take place on the Scooba Campus.

A 7-on-7 Team Tournament is being offered on Wednesday, June 7. The camp costs $20 per player, but team rates are available. Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m. with the tournament action kicking off at 10 a.m.

EMCC is offering a Lineman camp June 20-22, for student-athletes entering grades 9-12. Fees for the camp are $200 per overnight camper and $150 per day camper.

Additional information on East Mississippi Community College’s upcoming football camps can be found on EMCC’s athletics website (www.EMCCAthletics.com).

