Two former MHS basketball players to represent the Queen City in the NJCAA tournament

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two former Meridian High School basketball players will be representing their hometown in the NJCAA tournament.

Ricky Hinton and Makeem Roberts both played for the Wildcats and are now getting ready for the big dance.

Roberts has emerged as a sophomore leader for the Eagles with 125 career rebounds and 245 career points. Hinton is only a freshman for MCC but he is continuing to grow. He also adds a championship title to his name much like his sister, Charity Hinton, who was apart of the Lady Wildcats first state championship.

”Oh man that’s awesome,” said Meridian High head boys basketball coach, Ron Norman. “That shows that the work can be done right here in Meridian. And we’ve got good players that can lead other programs to championships.”

Hinton and Roberts both fell short of a championship in high school but being able to win the Region 23 was a big honor to these guys.

Roberts said, “I mean it feels good because we didn’t get one in high school, but you know, went to the next level, last year we made it, but didn’t come out successful, this year we punched the ticket. It feels good. It means a lot to be able to do something from my city and I’m ready to go compete with my guys.”

A special thanks to Meridian Community College for partnering with WTOK and sponsoring this years coverage of MCC in the NJCAA tournament.

