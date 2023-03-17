Tyreek Hill returning to UWA campus

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (UWA) - Former West Alabama wide receiver and current National Football League superstar Tyreek Hill is returning to Tiger Stadium Saturday to take part in spring game activities and the grand opening of the Campora Athletic Complex at Tiger Stadium.

An eight-year NFL veteran, Hill is a five-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Super Bowl Champion and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team over his tenure with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. Hill will add another notch to his offensive prowess during the West Alabama spring game by stepping in for offensive coordinator Carmen Felus and calling plays for the scrimmage.

Hill will also be among UWA dignitaries at the ribbon cutting ceremony for numerous hospitality, seating and academic center amenities that will be revealed at Tiger Stadium prior to and during the 2023 spring game.

Hill will speak with the current UWA football team. And he will also throw out the first pitch for the first game of West Alabama’s Gulf South Conference doubleheader against Lee at Tartt Field at 3 p.m. Saturday. “We are excited to have Tyreek back on campus,” UWA head coach Brett Gilliland said. “He has been a great ambassador for West Alabama throughout his NFL career and has continued to keep up and stay in touch with us since becoming an NFL star and that means so much to our program.”



Since finishing his career at UWA with the 2015 season, Hill has played in 108 NFL games with 598 receptions for 8,340 yards and 63 touchdowns. He has rushed 100 times for 751 yards and seven TDs. He has the third-most touchdown receptions since 2016 with 63 and the third-most scrimmage yards since 206 with 9,091.



In his final season as a collegiate football player, Hill caught 27 passes for 444 yards and three scores as a Tiger. He rushed 25 times for 237 yards and one TD, returned 20 punts for 257 yards and two scores and 20 kickoffs for 465 yards and two touchdowns.



The ribbon cutting for the redesigned Campora Athletic Complex portion of Tiger Stadium is set to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and the spring game kicks off at 10:30 a.m. The new additions and hospitality will continue at the stadium until 1 p.m.



The spring game will feature the first team offense and second team defense against the first team defense and second team offense. Hill is set to call plays for both offenses.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Mark J. Terrill | AP)

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. The Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami for a package of draft picks on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, and the Dolphins are giving the three-time All-Pro a $120 million, four-year contract extension, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) (Matt Slocum | AP)

