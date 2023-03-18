Alabama Dept. of Human Resources warning of SNAP EBT card scam

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A warning for those who receive SNAP benefits. Scammers might be out to steal the money on your EBT card, as well as your personal information.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources posted the new scam this week warning people to beware of fraudulent text messages that falsely claim your SNAP EBT card is locked. The text says to call a 24/7 support number with a specific ID because the card is locked.

DHR says they will never contact you by text about your SNAP benefits so you should not call that random number or release your information. Better yet, they say don’t contact the sender at all and delete the text immediately.

Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is joining in on warning the public. CEO Nicole Williams says only bad things could come from this scam.

“Folks are just taking advantage of the SNAP benefits and I think the goal of the scammer is to steal the money off that card so we just want to tell everybody.... If you do receive SNAP benefits and you get a text like that, please ignore it,” said Williams.

If you’re unsure about the validity of any SNAP notification, whether by text, email or phone call, DHR encourages you to contact your county office with the concern.

