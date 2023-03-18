Alabama Dept. of Human Resources warning of SNAP EBT card scam

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A warning for those who receive SNAP benefits. Scammers might be out to steal the money on your EBT card, as well as your personal information.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources posted the new scam this week warning people to beware of fraudulent text messages that falsely claim your SNAP EBT card is locked. The text says to call a 24/7 support number with a specific ID because the card is locked.

DHR says they will never contact you by text about your SNAP benefits so you should not call that random number or release your information. Better yet, they say don’t contact the sender at all and delete the text immediately.

Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is joining in on warning the public. CEO Nicole Williams says only bad things could come from this scam.

“Folks are just taking advantage of the SNAP benefits and I think the goal of the scammer is to steal the money off that card so we just want to tell everybody.... If you do receive SNAP benefits and you get a text like that, please ignore it,” said Williams.

If you’re unsure about the validity of any SNAP notification, whether by text, email or phone call, DHR encourages you to contact your county office with the concern.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daily Docket 1
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 17, 2023
Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill at the grand opening of the Campora Athletic Complex...
Tyreek Hill returns to UWA Campus
One woman was killed when she was struck by a highway patrol vehicle on US49 Friday morning.
Pedestrian struck, killed by highway patrol in Forrest County
Brandon Lee McCleon is charged with armed robberies in Meridian and Lauderdale County.
MPD turns over armed robbery investigation to Lauderdale County
Bennie Rimes, 60, charged with second degree murder
Argument between two brothers ends deadly in Pike County

Latest News

Black Family Wellness Expo held in Jackson
Rockin the sound is the Sound 228 first music festival trying to bring attention to new bands...
New rock music festival provides spotlight for upcoming bands, Gulf Coast
Youth Fishing Rodeo
Youth rodeo was held at Clarko State Park Saturday morning.
Youth Fishing Rodeo
Youth Fishing Rodeo
The music community came together Saturday to honor him
Community remembers the life of Jeff Holland