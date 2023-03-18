FIRST ALERT: Cold Weather Alerts are in effect for the weekend

Plan for freezing temps by Sunday morning
Plan for freezing temps by Sunday morning(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are now behind a cold front, and Winter’s Chill is back. It’s going to have a firm grip on us over the weekend as temps will be well below the average. Plan for a cold start to your Saturday with temps in the mid-upper 30s, and the afternoon highs will only reach the mid 50s (highs should be in the low 70s this time of year). Clouds will dominate the sky most of the day, but rain is not expected.

FIRST ALERT

However, the clouds will clear by Sunday morning...allowing temps to fall into the upper 20s. Cold weather alerts are in effect because this type of cold could cause harm to your tender vegetation if you don’t protect them. Unfortunately, it’ll be even colder by Monday morning (which is the first day of spring). Expect a Hard Freeze with temps in the mid-upper 20s for several hours early Monday, and any non-protected vegetation will suffer greatly. During this type of cold, it’s also good to let the pets stay inside, cover any exposed outdoor pipes, let the indoor pipes drip, and for you to use a SAFE heating method (keep space heaters away from anything flammable).

Although the mornings will be frigid Sunday into Monday, the afternoons will bring lots of sunshine...allowing temps to moderate. So, plan for cool low 50s Sunday afternoon and upper 50s Monday afternoon. Tuesday will bring back highs in the 60s, but Wednesday brings back the 70s. From there, Above Average temps are expected through the end of the week.

Our next chance of rain is not until the end of next week.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police charged Doracio Clayton, 37, in an attempted crime at a Meridian business...
Suspect charged after incident at Rodney’s Muffler Shop
Aibrey Bolin and Sierra Carroll
Child reported kidnapped in Georgia found safe in Newton County
Brandon Lee McCleon is charged with armed robbery.
Arrest made in Meridian Exxon, Collinsville CEFCO robberies
Husband charged with murder in death of missing Hinds County woman
Husband charged in murder of missing Hinds County woman
(Left to right) 22-year-old Alicia Jackson, 23-year-old Bralin Jackson, 27-year-old Devin...
4 charged with murder of 18-year-old found dead in Holly Springs National Forest

Latest News

FEMA said it will continue working with Alabama Emergency Management Agency to help survivors...
Application deadline passes but FEMA ‘still there to help’
Overnight lows below freezing
First Alert: Friday’s cold front brings very cold air for the weekend
Damaging wind is the main threat
FIRST ALERT: Isolated severe storms are possible... otherwise just lots of rain!
Image of tornado damage in Autauga County from Jan. 12, 2023.
Last day to apply for FEMA storm assistance is Thursday