Tyreek Hill returns to UWA Campus

LVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - Former University of West Alabama Tiger, Tyreek Hill, made his return to UWA, for the Tigers annual Spring Game and the opening of the new multi-million dollar Campora Athletic Complex.

“It Feels great,” Hill said. “It’s always an honor to come back and come back to a place where you once were.”

Hill was invited to participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Campora Athletic Complex, threw out the first pitch before UWA baseball’s afternoon matchup against Lee University, and he even called plays for both offenses during the Tigers’ Spring game.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but after I’m done playing, I want to put on the headset. You know, being a part of the game is something that I’ve always wanted to do... even early on in my career,” Hill said.

