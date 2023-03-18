Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed

The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs present attacked.(blhphotography / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania woman died after she was attacked by a neighbor’s dogs she had gone over to feed while their owner was away, authorities said.

State police said 38-year-old Kristin Potter died after she was attacked Thursday evening by the two Great Danes in Centre Township southwest of New Bloomfield.

Perry County Coroner Robert Ressler said the victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs present attacked. Ressler said emergency responders and police officers were unable to reach the victim until animal control personnel arrived and tranquilized the dogs.

The two animals were later taken to a veterinarian and euthanized. Officials said a third dog was present but didn’t take part in the attack. State police say the case is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman was killed when she was struck by a highway patrol vehicle on US49 Friday morning.
Pedestrian struck, killed by highway patrol in Forrest County
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
Ford recalls 1.5 million vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
Brandon Lee McCleon is charged with armed robbery.
Arrest made in Meridian Exxon, Collinsville CEFCO robberies
(Left to right) 22-year-old Alicia Jackson, 23-year-old Bralin Jackson, 27-year-old Devin...
4 charged with murder of 18-year-old found dead in Holly Springs National Forest
Brandon Lee McCleon is charged with armed robberies in Meridian and Lauderdale County.
MPD turns over armed robbery investigation to Lauderdale County

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
The Ross Park Zoo welcomed three new baby sand cats to the park.
Zoo welcomes 3 newborn sand cat kittens
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the social and economic development of...
Facing arrest warrant, Russia’s Putin visits annexed Crimea
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago