ALEA shares concerns about drug related DUI’s

By Julia Avant
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What once was a religious celebration in Ireland is now the biggest day for beer consumption, followed by the third most popular day for drinking alcohol in the United States.

With more people overindulging in alcohol comes the chances of more impaired drivers potentially being on the road.

Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says that wasn’t the case this year.

“We have not seen anything with direct correlation to St Patrick’s Day,” said Burkett.

Burkett says there haven’t been any correlations in past years either.

Although ALEA is concerned about increased incidents on the road regarding illegal and legal drugs, which could affect drivers 24/7.

Besides alcohol, officers are seeing drivers operating vehicles while using drugs like Xanax, oxycontin, and, most often, fentanyl.

“We’re also seeing issues with substances being laced, so you got candy and other things they are taking these narcotics, marijuana which is going to be your THC, and they are lacing candy,” said Burkett.

With officers seeing more younger people getting involved with these narcotics, Burkett says parents need to talk to their children about prescription drugs. Explaining not to give their pills to others and not to take others’ pills, even if they look like the medication they take.

“Just because you are with a friend and you may have forgotten your pill bottle, or you have forgotten your prescription, don’t take theirs because you don’t know where it comes from,” said Burkett.

While driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs is an issue officers see year-round, Burkett says more issues arise with people on spring break.

You can’t control other drivers’ decisions, but Burkett says eliminating distractions and driving with a defense posture could save you and those in your vehicle’s life.

ALEA has also released other safety tips In their third annual Think Smart Before you Start campaign

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daily Docket 1
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 17, 2023
Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill at the grand opening of the Campora Athletic Complex...
Tyreek Hill returns to UWA Campus
The music community came together Saturday to honor him
Community remembers the life of Jeff Holland
601 Sports general manager Christen Hemphill said most people with these types of guns have no...
ATF ‘Stabilizing Brace’ ruling to impact millions of gun owners and dealers
Spring may begin Monday, but don't tell Old Man Winter that
Spring may begin Monday, but don’t tell Old Man Winter that

Latest News

Sideline View with Dale McKee
What to expect this week
First Alert: Cold air remains into Tuesday morning
Frontline Responders: Impact of Kennis Croom
The last time vinyl records were this popular was 1987.
Report: Vinyl records outselling CDs for first time in 35 years
Officials said Meridian police officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, has been shot and...
Frontline Responders: Impact of Kennis Croom