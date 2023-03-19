Community remembers the life of Jeff Holland

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian lost a legend to its local musical community Tuesday.

Jeff Holland passed away at the age of 59.

Born in Florida, Holland eventually made Meridian his home. He was an incredibly talented musician and singer that played all over the South and Midwest.

Holland was a loving father and a friend to everyone he met.

Today the music community came together Saturday at the temple theater to have a memorial service and help raise money for his family.

“Well, today we’re doing a Jeff Holland Memorial Tribute in an effort to raise money for the family. Jeff Holland has been around since the 80′s. We have a great banner that says that Jeff Holland Band, that’s from the 80s. He was a great, instrumental person in our musical community, and this is what we’re trying to do. We band together to help our own.” said Angela White, friend of Holland and event organizer.

The memorial service started at 3:30 pm at Temple Theater on Saturday and went until 7:30 pm. It then picked back up at News Restraunt at 8:15 pm.

If you would like to help the family of Jeff Holland financially you can visit either Community Bank locations in Meridian or call Robert Barham Family Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

