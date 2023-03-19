Community remembers the life of Jeff Holland

A memorial tribute was held Saturday
Jeff Holland was an incredibly talented musician and singer that played all over the South and Midwest
By Cara Shirley
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian lost a legend to its local musical community Tuesday.

Jeff Holland passed away at the age of 59.

Born in Florida, Holland eventually made Meridian his home. He was an incredibly talented musician and singer that played all over the South and Midwest.

Holland was a loving father and a friend to everyone he met.

Today the music community came together Saturday at the temple theater to have a memorial service and help raise money for his family.

“Well, today we’re doing a Jeff Holland Memorial Tribute in an effort to raise money for the family. Jeff Holland has been around since the 80′s. We have a great banner that says that Jeff Holland Band, that’s from the 80s. He was a great, instrumental person in our musical community, and this is what we’re trying to do. We band together to help our own.” said Angela White, friend of Holland and event organizer.

The memorial service started at 3:30 pm at Temple Theater on Saturday and went until 7:30 pm. It then picked back up at News Restraunt at 8:15 pm.

If you would like to help the family of Jeff Holland financially you can visit either Community Bank locations in Meridian or call Robert Barham Family Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman was killed when she was struck by a highway patrol vehicle on US49 Friday morning.
Pedestrian struck, killed by highway patrol in Forrest County
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
Ford recalls 1.5 million vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
Brandon Lee McCleon is charged with armed robbery.
Arrest made in Meridian Exxon, Collinsville CEFCO robberies
Brandon Lee McCleon is charged with armed robberies in Meridian and Lauderdale County.
MPD turns over armed robbery investigation to Lauderdale County
Daily Docket 1
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 17, 2023

Latest News

Youth Fishing Rodeo
Youth rodeo was held at Clarko State Park Saturday morning.
Youth Fishing Rodeo
Youth Fishing Rodeo
The music community came together Saturday to honor him
Jeff Holland Memorial Tribute
Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill at the grand opening of the Campora Athletic Complex...
Tyreek Hill returns to UWA Campus