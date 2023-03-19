FIRST ALERT: Hard freeze tonight

A widespread freeze is expected tonight into Monday morning, with temperatures falling into the lower to upper 20s and remaining below freezing for several hours.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Mother Nature is pulling out all the stops this week as we will be dealing with a freeze, limited wildfire threat, and another round of severe weather.

A widespread freeze is expected tonight into Monday morning, with temperatures falling into the lower to upper 20s and remaining below freezing for several hours. Catastrophic damage to vulnerable crops is possible with damage to some unprotected plants likely. Damage to outdoor plumbing is possible. Another freeze is possible across East Mississippi Monday night.

Make sure you remember the 5 Ps of freezing weather: People, plants, pets, pools, and pipes.

Due to dry and breezy conditions, extra caution is advised with outdoor burning today across east Mississippi.

You won’t need your rain gear until Friday as another round of severe weather could push into our area. This storm system is still several days away, and threat details will be refined in the coming days.

