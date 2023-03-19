MCC makes it to Kansas for NJCAA tournament

News 11's Sydney Wicker catches up with the MCC Eagles in Kansas.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Mar. 19, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (WTOK) - The MCC Eagles made it to Kansas Saturday afternoon as they are 48 hours out from playing their first game in the NJCAA tournament since 1999.

MCC made it to Kansas around 3:30 p.m. and got settled in as they prep for their big game.

A special thanks to MCC for partnering with WTOK and sponsoring our 2023 NJCAA tournament coverage. To see more exclusive content subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

