MCC makes it to Kansas for NJCAA tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (WTOK) - The MCC Eagles made it to Kansas Saturday afternoon as they are 48 hours out from playing their first game in the NJCAA tournament since 1999.

MCC made it to Kansas around 3:30 p.m. and got settled in as they prep for their big game.

