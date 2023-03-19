Missing Ind. teen believed to be in ‘extreme danger,’ police say

A Silver Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris, who was last seen at 8:30...
A Silver Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris, who was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. He is from Eaton, Indiana, which is 12 miles north of Muncie.(Source: Indiana Silver Alert via CNN)
By Taylor Williams, WPTA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Hundreds of people joined together Saturday to continue the search for a missing 14-year-old boy from Indiana.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris, who was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. He is from Eaton, Indiana, which is 12 miles north of Muncie, WPTA reports.

Police say Scottie is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Hundreds of volunteers searched for Scottie alongside police Saturday. Some even traveled from Fort Wayne and Indianapolis to join the search.

Volunteers were instructed to search sheds, attics, abandoned homes and structures. Police searched fields and rivers.

The search will continue Sunday.

Scottie is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black shoes, red and black shorts and a white T-Shirt with writing on the front.

If you have any information on Scottie Dean Morris, contact the Eaton Police Department at (765) 396-3297 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman was killed when she was struck by a highway patrol vehicle on US49 Friday morning.
Pedestrian struck, killed by highway patrol in Forrest County
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
Ford recalls 1.5 million vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
Daily Docket 1
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 17, 2023
Brandon Lee McCleon is charged with armed robbery.
Arrest made in Meridian Exxon, Collinsville CEFCO robberies
Brandon Lee McCleon is charged with armed robberies in Meridian and Lauderdale County.
MPD turns over armed robbery investigation to Lauderdale County

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
North Korea views the U.S.-South Korean military drills as a practice to launch an invasion,...
North Korea launches missile into sea amid US-South Korea drills
Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) shoots around Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) during the first half...
March Madness: Top seeds fall in battle for Sweet 16 berths
Rescue workers stand next to a car crushed by debris after an earthquake in Cuenca, Ecuador,...
Strong earthquake kills at least 14 in Ecuador, 1 in Peru