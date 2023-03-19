Spring may begin Monday, but don’t tell Old Man Winter that

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our entire viewing area will be under a Freeze Warning beginning Sunday at 1 am until 8 am Sunday morning. That means we can expect sub-freezing temps right around 30 degrees.

During temps like this it is important you bring pets indoors or provide a way for them to stay warm. If you’ve already started planting your spring garden or have any flowers in bloom protect them, and make sure you cover any exposed pipes. Most importantly, make sure you have a safe way of heating your home.

Our highs Sunday will be right around the 50 degree range with rain chances at zero. Don’t let the warm up fool you though. We’ll be under another Freeze Warning Sunday from 8:00 pm through 10:00 am Monday.

Spring will be here Monday, at least according to the calendar. However, it will be Tuesday before the temperature really starts to reflect the change in seasons.

