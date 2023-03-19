Youth rodeo was held at Clarko State Park Saturday morning.

Friends of Clarko State Park and the MDWF hosted event
Friends of Clarko State Park and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries hosted fishing rodeo.
By Cara Shirley
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Anglers 15 and under were invited to participate in a free Youth Fishing Rodeo at Clarko State Park Saturday morning hosted by friends of Clarko State Park and The Mississippi Department Of Wildlife And Fisheries over. 105 anglers showed up despite the chilly weather to fish.

Fishing rodeos provide a great opportunity for young anglers to fish from the bank at a well-stocked lake. In preparation for the fishing rodeo, Clarko lake was stocked with hundreds of fish earlier this week, 10 of which were tagged.

Only one tagged fish was caught and that was by Caden Morgan of Enterprise.

Cayden Mcdonald, also of Enterprise, caught the first fish of the day.

Local sponsors provided several prizes for the participants of the youth fishing rodeo.

To allow the lake and fish time to settle down Clarko will close to fishing for the next two weeks.

For more information on the events ‘Friends of Clarko State Park’ host you can visit their Facebook page here.

