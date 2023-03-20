Are you a certified lifeguard or interested in becoming one?

City of Meridian set to hire lifeguards for the summer season.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian’s Parks and Recreation Department is seeking certified lifeguards for swimming pools at Highland Park and Velma Young Park.

“The opening of our pools, as well as swimming lessons, are contingent on how many lifeguards we have,” said Meridian Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams. “The city will pay for the certification once the individual passes the course.”

Adams said it’s a great summer job, especially for people who enjoy being outdoors.

The position is available to individuals 16 and older. Training for certification will be provided through the lifeguard program at Meridian Community College.

The salary for the certified lifeguard position is a minimum of $14 an hour. For more information, call the Meridian Parks and Recreation office at 601-485-1802.

