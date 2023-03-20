City of Meridian Arrest Report March 20, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TELLY S MOSLEY
|1974
|7723 LAUDERDALE TOOMSUBA RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|WILLIAM E NAUSE
|1986
|2104 50TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JERRICO R WILLIAMS
|1978
|200 23RD ST APT 46 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|WILLIAM E NAUSE
|1986
|2104 50TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|TOBIAS WINDHAM
|1994
|4429 HIGHLAND PARK DR MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|DEBONTA L KEYES
|1994
|832 42ND AVE APT 401 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|RANDY D STOKES
|1979
|1623 COUNTY ROAD 147 QUITMAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|MYCHAL A WILLIAMS
|1989
|26 MAGNOLIA ST HICKORY, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 17, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.
