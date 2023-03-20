City of Meridian Arrest Report March 20, 2023

Daily Docket 1
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
TELLY S MOSLEY19747723 LAUDERDALE TOOMSUBA RD TOOMSUBA, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
WILLIAM E NAUSE19862104 50TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCTDISORDERLY CONDUCT
JERRICO R WILLIAMS1978200 23RD ST APT 46 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
TOBIAS WINDHAM19944429 HIGHLAND PARK DR MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
DEBONTA L KEYES1994832 42ND AVE APT 401 MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
RANDY D STOKES19791623 COUNTY ROAD 147 QUITMAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
MYCHAL A WILLIAMS198926 MAGNOLIA ST HICKORY, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 17, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.



