City of Meridian moves forward with demolition project

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -News 11 has new developments on a massive demolition project that has started in the Queen City.

Demolitions are starting up after the Meridian City Council voted to demolish several dilapidated structures in December of 2022.

The City of Meridian has hired Cullum Construction to demolish 27 structures, some of which are rundown houses throughout the city.

The contract states the entire project will cost around $148,000.

However, the construction company must get it done within a certain time frame.

“The contract is underway as of now, the contractor has taken down eight of the buildings he’s working this week, and we think he’ll get probably about 8 more this week. Some the only thing that would slow him down. He’s got a 90 day contract, but the only thing that that should slow him down, if anything, is some of the buildings have tested to have asbestos, and so that has to be removed before you can actually take the building down,” said, Director of Community Development, Craig Hitt.

City officials have also said the E.F. Young Hotel is in the hands of the owners stating they have begun the process of demolishing that building, as well.

