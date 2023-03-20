The Eliza Pillars Registered Nurses of Mississippi Association hosted a health fair

A once annual event that was put on pause due to Covid started again Saturday.
By Cara Shirley
Mar. 19, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Eliza Pillars Registered Nurses of Mississippi Association hosted a health fair Saturday. Vendors from several organizations like Anderson’s hospital, the Wesley house, and Meridian Community College were on hand to offer screenings and resources to community members who attended.

“We do our annual health fair during this time of the year and invite all the community out for us to do basic screenings, blood sugars, blood pressure, and cholesterol checks, and also give them information about health resources in the community,” said Chapter President Calvin Bennett.

Leslie Brown Chapter Vice President stated “It takes us about a year to get this together and this is what we used to do annually, but Covid did put a stop on us from doing this. So this is the first time that we have that since, you know, Covid has come in.”

Bennett continued “Health disparities in the state of Mississippi are so great and it’s mostly caused by misinformation, so the opportunity to give out the correct information to the community is a thing that inspires us to do this.”

Event organizers say they do plan on making the health fair an annual event again. They will host it again next march.

