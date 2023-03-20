First Alert: Cold air remains into Tuesday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It is an extremely cold start to the day, and a widespread frost is possible through 8am. A Freeze Warning remain in effect until 10am this morning and will continue early Tuesday morning until 9am. Use caution on the roadways and give yourself a few extra minute to defrost your cars before starting your commute. Highs are in the mid 50s and overnight lows remain near freezing. Bring in all outdoor plants and pets. Luckily though, a warming trend is on the way starting Tuesday that will carry on all week. Our next chance of rainfall is on the way Friday also bringing the next chance for severe weather. Be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11 as we approach Friday. Stay warm and have a great day!

