First Alert: Cold air remains into Tuesday morning

What to expect this week
What to expect this week(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It is an extremely cold start to the day, and a widespread frost is possible through 8am. A Freeze Warning remain in effect until 10am this morning and will continue early Tuesday morning until 9am. Use caution on the roadways and give yourself a few extra minute to defrost your cars before starting your commute. Highs are in the mid 50s and overnight lows remain near freezing. Bring in all outdoor plants and pets. Luckily though, a warming trend is on the way starting Tuesday that will carry on all week. Our next chance of rainfall is on the way Friday also bringing the next chance for severe weather. Be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11 as we approach Friday. Stay warm and have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daily Docket 1
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 17, 2023
Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill at the grand opening of the Campora Athletic Complex...
Tyreek Hill returns to UWA Campus
The music community came together Saturday to honor him
Community remembers the life of Jeff Holland
601 Sports general manager Christen Hemphill said most people with these types of guns have no...
ATF ‘Stabilizing Brace’ ruling to impact millions of gun owners and dealers
Spring may begin Monday, but don't tell Old Man Winter that
Spring may begin Monday, but don’t tell Old Man Winter that

Latest News

A widespread freeze is expected tonight into Monday morning, with temperatures falling into the...
FIRST ALERT: Hard freeze tonight
Spring may begin Monday, but don't tell Old Man Winter that
Spring may begin Monday, but don’t tell Old Man Winter that
Plan for freezing temps by Sunday morning
FIRST ALERT: Cold Weather Alerts are in effect for the weekend
FEMA said it will continue working with Alabama Emergency Management Agency to help survivors...
Application deadline passes but FEMA ‘still there to help’