Funeral services for Henry Aust Warren Jr., 94, will be Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 2:00pm, at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home in Dekalb. Brother David McGowan will be officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service, from 12 – 2. Burial will follow at Binnsville Cemetery in Scooba. Mr. Warren died peacefully, Friday, March 17, 2023, at DCH Regional Medical Center, in Tuscaloosa, AL, surrounded by family.

Mr. Warren is survived by his children Lisa Miller, Mike Warren (Sherry), and Kenneth Wayne Warren (Misty); grandchildren Brandon Miller, Cal Miller, Hunter Warren, Turner Warren, Robin Warren, Austin McDaniel, Kady McDaniel, Caleb Warren, Cody Warren, Ashton Warren, and Daniel Harrity; 11 great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Birdie and Henry Warren; his wife Peggy Warren; a brother Jack Warren and his sisters Doris Agnew, Betty Woods, and Hazel Ethridge.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Brandon Miller, Cal Miller, Hunter Warren, Turner Warren, Caleb Warren, Cody Warren, and Ashton Warren.

Mr. Warren was retired from Weyerhaeuser after 22 years, where he worked as a Forester. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, riding horses, and being a cattle farmer. He also loved coon hunting, running lines on the Noxubee River, and especially loved sharing stories about the old times and telling jokes.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Binnsville Cemetery Fund, C/O Jan Bryan 6657 Binnsville Road, Scooba, MS 39358.

