Joe Miller to retire at the end of the Raiders’ 2023/24 season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lamar High School released a statement on Monday announcing that Lamar Girls Head Basketball Coach Joe Miller will retire at the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

Athletic Director for Lamar High School, Matt Boone, made a statement:

“We are grateful for our time with Coach Miller at Lamar and are looking forward to next season with him leading our young ladies for one final run. He has tremendous passion for the game and is the ultimate competitor,” Boone said.

The Raiders in their statement also announced that Matthew Whiting is next in line to take over the Lamar Girls Basketball team.

“We are also excited to have Matthew Whiting as our Associate Head Coach/Head Coach in waiting. He is a rising superstar in the coaching profession. We are happy that he is at Lamar and will be leading our girls program following Coach Miller’s retirement,” Boone said.

Miller was named Head Coach of Lamar Girls basketball back in 2019. He previously coached at Southeast Lauderdale for 24 years.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.