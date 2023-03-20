Kemper County Arrest Report March 20, 2023

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Heather Russey 03-14-2023 Petit Larceny.jpg
Heather Russey 03-14-2023 Petit Larceny.jpg
Brittany Currie 03-11-2023 Reckless Driving; No Insurance; Possession of Controlled Substance.jpg
Brittany Currie 03-11-2023 Reckless Driving; No Insurance; Possession of Controlled Substance.jpg
Gary Porter 03-19-2023 Speeding; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Stolen Firearm by...
Gary Porter 03-19-2023 Speeding; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Stolen Firearm by Convicted Felon.jpg
Christopher Benamon 03-19-2023 Family Disturbance.jpg
Christopher Benamon 03-19-2023 Family Disturbance.jpg
03-11-2023 Possession of Controlled Substance.jpg
03-11-2023 Possession of Controlled Substance.jpg(WTOK)
Willie Bennett 03-09-2023 Making Terroristic Threats.jpg
Willie Bennett 03-09-2023 Making Terroristic Threats.jpg(WTOK)
Willie Knight 03-19-2023 Trespass.jpg
Willie Knight 03-19-2023 Trespass.jpg

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A widespread freeze is expected tonight into Monday morning, with temperatures falling into the...
FIRST ALERT: Hard freeze tonight
Noivas spent summers visiting his family in Meridian
Meridian ties “Good Luck Charm” for The Voice contestants
(Left to right) 22-year-old Alicia Jackson, 23-year-old Bralin Jackson, 27-year-old Devin...
4 charged with murder of 18-year-old found dead in Holly Springs National Forest
The music community came together Saturday to honor him
Community remembers the life of Jeff Holland
A once-annual event that was put on pause due to Covid started again Saturday.
The Eliza Pillars Registered Nurses of Mississippi Association hosted a health fair

Latest News

Daily Docket 1
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 20, 2023
Daily Docket 1
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 17, 2023
Bennie Rimes, 60, charged with second degree murder
Argument between two brothers ends deadly in Pike County
Brandon Lee McCleon is charged with armed robberies in Meridian and Lauderdale County.
MPD turns over armed robbery investigation to Lauderdale County