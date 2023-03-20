Meridian ties “Good Luck Charm” for The Voice contestants

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Savion Wright, who goes by the stage name Noivas, has roots right here in the Queen City. His father and grandfather were from here.

Noivas spent his childhood summers in Meridian and our surrounding areas.

Noivas was on The Voice on March 6th and received a 4-chair turn. He performed a ‘change is going to come’ by Mississippian Sam Cooke. News 11′s Cara Shirley spoke with him about why he chose that song, why he chose Chance the Rapper as his coach, and what it means to him to have roots here in Meridian.

“Because I wanted to honor my grandfather and you know, honor his legacy. Then also to honor my father, you know, who grew up in that area, grew up on a small farm there, and was one of the first black boys to go to an all-white school in 1965. Then on top of that, I wanted to honor my brother, who passed away 10 years ago. I did know that Sam Cooke was from Mississippi. It was honestly, it was like one of those moments where all the stars were aligning. This is really the perfect song for this moment. It was really you know how, how passionate Chance was in his speech, in his pitch to me that really kind of pulled me to him. I’m a Texan through and through. I got my heart and my soul from Louisiana and Mississippi and that’s where my mom is from. She’s from Louisiana. And my dad’s from Mississippi. That talent runs through and that was something that me and Holly (Brand) actually talked about. You know, her growing up in the Meridian area and then me always visiting Meridian to visit my grandparents and then having Todd (Tilghman) from Meridian as well. You know, Meridians got talent.” said Noivas.

You can expect to see Noivas in the next couple of weeks on The Voice.

