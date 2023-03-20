Meridian ties “Good Luck Charm” for The Voice contestants

Noivas received a 4-chair turn in 21 seconds
Meridian ties seem to be a good luck charm for contestants of The Voice.
By Cara Shirley
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Savion Wright, who goes by the stage name Noivas, has roots right here in the Queen City. His father and grandfather were from here.

Noivas spent his childhood summers in Meridian and our surrounding areas.

Noivas was on The Voice on March 6th and received a 4-chair turn. He performed a ‘change is going to come’ by Mississippian Sam Cooke. News 11′s Cara Shirley spoke with him about why he chose that song, why he chose Chance the Rapper as his coach, and what it means to him to have roots here in Meridian.

“Because I wanted to honor my grandfather and you know, honor his legacy. Then also to honor my father, you know, who grew up in that area, grew up on a small farm there, and was one of the first black boys to go to an all-white school in 1965. Then on top of that, I wanted to honor my brother, who passed away 10 years ago. I did know that Sam Cooke was from Mississippi. It was honestly, it was like one of those moments where all the stars were aligning. This is really the perfect song for this moment. It was really you know how, how passionate Chance was in his speech, in his pitch to me that really kind of pulled me to him. I’m a Texan through and through. I got my heart and my soul from Louisiana and Mississippi and that’s where my mom is from. She’s from Louisiana. And my dad’s from Mississippi. That talent runs through and that was something that me and Holly (Brand) actually talked about. You know, her growing up in the Meridian area and then me always visiting Meridian to visit my grandparents and then having Todd (Tilghman) from Meridian as well. You know, Meridians got talent.” said Noivas.

You can expect to see Noivas in the next couple of weeks on The Voice.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daily Docket 1
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 17, 2023
Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill at the grand opening of the Campora Athletic Complex...
Tyreek Hill returns to UWA Campus
The music community came together Saturday to honor him
Community remembers the life of Jeff Holland
601 Sports general manager Christen Hemphill said most people with these types of guns have no...
ATF ‘Stabilizing Brace’ ruling to impact millions of gun owners and dealers
Spring may begin Monday, but don't tell Old Man Winter that
Spring may begin Monday, but don’t tell Old Man Winter that

Latest News

Officials said Meridian police officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, has been shot and...
Frontline Responders: Impact of Kennis Croom
A once-annual event that was put on pause due to Covid started again Saturday.
The Eliza Pillars Registered Nurses of Mississippi Association hosted a health fair
Car show enthusiasts showed up to Hickory Pickin’ Saturday to compete and show off their pride...
St. Patrick Day Car Show
Car show enthusiasts showed up to Hickory Pickin’ Saturday to compete and show off their pride...
Hickory Pickin' Car Show