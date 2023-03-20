Funeral services for Mrs. Wanda Lewis will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with the Reverends Dr. Randy Rich and Robin Brumfield officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Lewis, 88, of Meridian, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Wanda was born in Neshoba County to Frank and Bertha Thrash. They then moved to Meridian and she attended and graduated from Suqualena High School, where she excelled in basketball. She met Bill Lewis who would become her husband in 1952 and they had three children and founded Lewis Gulf Service Station in 1957. She and Bill built upon their legacy of service and opened Lewis Wrecker Service, which is still in operation today with over 65 years of continued service. Her business was her passion and she enjoyed her employees and customers alike. Her family was her pride and joy; always spending her time with them.

Mrs. Lewis is survived by her children Glen Lewis (Erin) and Terry Lewis (Joy). Grandchildren, Kelly Padgett (Ryan), Megan Sims (Justin), Kevin Lewis, Ethan Lewis (Alyssa), Kristen Knost (Jacob), Nicholas Lewis, and Michael Lewis; Great-grandchildren, McKenlie Beard, Mason Lewis, Kallie Sims, Avery Padgett, Marlie Sims, and Madelyn Lewis; her close family friend, Barbara Alexander; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Wanda is preceded in death by her husband Bill Lewis; her son, Wayne Lewis; her parents, Frank and Bertha Thrash; and her siblings, Dorris Thrash, Willie Pierce Thrash, Yates Thrash, Paul Thrash, Rachel Thrash, and Gwen Thrash.

Pallbearers will be Justin Sims, Ryan Padgett, Ethan Lewis, Kevin Lewis, Nicholas Lewis, and Michael Lewis. Honorary Pallbearers will be Leonard Cobb, Ricky Roberts, Tony Bozeman, Robert Hummings, and The Employees of Lewis Wrecker Service.

The Lewis family suggests memorials be made as donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Shriner’s Hospital for Children in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Lewis family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday, March 24, 2023 and from 10:00 AM until 10:45 prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

