By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Services for Ms. Glenda Ruth Jeffcoats will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held at Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Rusty Walton will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00pm, Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home of Union. A second visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00am, prior to Chapel services at the Funeral Home.

Ms. Glenda Jeffcoats, age 84, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at her residence.

Survivors:

3 Daughters: Debbie Mayes (Wallace)

Anita Wellman (Robert)

Robin Neese (Dewayne)

6 Grandchildren: Shawntal Stamper (Craig), Blake Little (Heather), Sabrina Addy, Lee Neese, Cecila Shockley (Zack), and Dewayna Mickey (Trevor)

16 Great-Grandchildren: Eli Stamper, Zachary Stamper, Kaylee Little, Isabella Little, Jackson Little, Emanuel Dukes, Kaiden Rodriguez, Brycen, Zander, Cannon, Jaylyn Hankins, Amarissa Hankins, Olivia Hankins, Syndey Neese, Brylee Moffitt, Jameson Neese, and Maylee Shockley

2 Brothers: Grady Earl Gregory and Gary Gregory

1 Sister: Jeanie Zerfass

Ms. Glenda Jeffcoats is preceded in death by her husabnd of 51 1/2 years: Garland Jeffcoats, 2 sons: Bubba Jeffcoats & Bobby Gregory, 2 grandsons: Jeremy Mayes and Cecil Neese, and 1 great-granchild: Clayton Hankins.

Pallbearers: Craig Stamper, Eli Stamper, Zachary Stamper, Lee Neese, Trevor Mickey, and Robbie Gregory

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

