New business, M&L A Little of Everything, hosts ribbon cutting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The ribbon has been cut on a new business in the Queen City.

‘M&L A Little of Everything’ hosted its grand opening in the family flea market Friday morning.

Sisters JoLynn Smith and Maggie Dale are the co-owners of the new business. The store is true to its name by selling customizable home décor, jewelry, hair accessories, seasonal gift baskets and more.

“Whatever you need. Sometimes you go in the store and you can’t find the right color. It can even be down to a hair bow or a pair of earrings or something like that. Just come out and see what we have and then you say well I like that but I want it in a different color and we will try to get that for you,” said Dale.

‘M&L A Little of Everything’ is open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Wednesdays, the store is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

