The return of Christian Terrell

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WTOK) -The Eagles had a few struggles early on in the season, but their missing piece returned on December 8th. That missing piece was sophomore guard, Christian Terrell. A guy who scored 24 points in that game alone.

“He’s the quarterback of our team,” said head coach James Green.

The Horn Lake graduate, Christian Terrell is a big returning leader for the Eagles.

Head coach James Green said, “He believes he can make it happen no matter who he’s up against.”

At the beginning of the season he was out for about four and a half weeks due to a hand injury he got from colliding with another player. He had to have surgery and was out until December.

“I was so sad,” said Terrell. “I started crying real hard. I wanted to be in here with the guys at the beginning of the season.”

The eagles were 9-2 without him. Not a bad record because it allowed this team to develop more depth.

“When he wasn’t playing he was still involved in our group,” said coach Green. “It allowed those freshman guards get a lot of playing time, early. Which I think helped their development. So I think when he came back I think it just made us stronger as a team.”

The moment number three finally got back on the court was a spark this team needed.

Terrell said, “I was just happy to be back on the floor with the family man. I had to make a statement. I have to remind everybody who I was. And I came back and I don’t think anyone knew me.”

“I’ve coached a lot of guards in my time as a head coach and as an assistant coach. For the level we are playing on right now he is as high as it gets for me,” said coach Green.

Terrell was named team All-MACCC. He leads the Eagles averaging 17.4 points per game and after being named Region 23 tournament MVP. But now it’s time to see what he can do in Kansas.

Terrell said, “I’m ready to lock back in.”

Terrell and the Eagles will play in the Hutchinson Sports Arena at 6:30 p.m. on Monday against Dodge City.

