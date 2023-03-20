St. Patrick Day Car Show

here was everything from Ford Mustangs, Tricked-Out Trucks, a Classic Mercury, and a General Lee replica.
Car show enthusiasts showed up to Hickory Pickin’ Saturday to compete and show off their pride and joy.
By Cara Shirley
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Car show enthusiasts showed up to Hickory Pickin’ Saturday to compete and show off their pride and joy. There was everything from Ford Mustangs, Tricked-Out Trucks, a Classic Mercury, and a General Lee replica. Vendors were on hand to sell food and goods and live music was provided by the band Fatback

“We’re hosting my first car show. We’ve had two here before and we’re also raising money for East Mississippi Animal Rescue, and they’re giving out information, and half of the proceeds for the fifty-fifty raffle are going to them. We have a lot of door prizes and we’ll have the two classes, the top five trucks, and the top five cars. Our vendors inside the flea market have sponsored some awards as well, so we have probably a dozen vendor awards and then plus the top five of each. And then our best overall.” said Shelby Harris, Event Planner.

The Best of Show went to Johnny Rideout for his 1957 Chevy Belair. Other winners received trophies and prizes donated by the vendors of Hickory Pickin’.

