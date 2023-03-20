Waiting on Zaxby’s to open?

The City of Meridian said it has been told that there are no issues hiring staff or employees....
(PRNewsfoto/Zaxby's)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Zaxby’s restaurant on Highway 19 South near Bonita Lakes appears to be finished. So why hasn’t it opened? Ground was broken in July 2022.

The City of Meridian said it has been told that there are no issues hiring staff or employees. Zaxby’s is waiting on a specific part that is needed to open the store.

According to city officials, the restaurant should be receiving the part sometime in April and should be able to open soon after that.

