The women behind the MCC Eagles

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College has three women managers that assist their team and are also changing the game.

Second year team manager, Hannah Sowell said, “It was intimating at first but I was a manager when I was in high school so I was like I can get it done. And they’re very welcoming, very nice and everybody on the team and staff is all nice.”

According to Forbes only 10% of women make up men’s sports, so it can be a little scary to come in a be one of few women helping a team but MCC has three women managers, Hannah Sowell, Jakyriah Allen and Jahaliya Moore. The reason they do it?

“I love basketball,” said first year manager, Jakyriah Allen.

It’s as simple as that. Their day to day includes cleaning jerseys, working the shot clock taking stats and more.

First year manager Jahaliya Moore said, “Giving them towels, water, get our game day jerseys and everything like that.”

It can be tough as a woman coming into a men’s facility but these ladies are glad to be apart of the 10% and part of the change.

Sowell said, “It’s really special I think women should do as much as they can.”

“They do a lot for us,” said head coach James Green. “And I think it teaches our guys a lot about how to treat women. Obviously I’m the sports world we kind of do our own thing as men and women kind of do their own thing but they’ve been really good. They’ve been really responsible. They do a lot of work behind the scenes and I think our guys really appreciate them, really respect them and I think it’s good for our program.”

Changing the game but also getting to cheer on this teams success is something that brings them together.

Sowell said, “I’m really proud of them it just means a lot to see them get rewarded for all the work they put in.”

MCC will tip-off against Dodge City at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

