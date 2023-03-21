City of Meridian Arrest Report March 21, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ANGELIA D HILL-GIBBS
|1974
|1815 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TRESPASSING
|SAMANTHA ANTHONY
|1988
|13650 HWY 15S UNION, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|VICKY G PARKER
|1969
|509 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|MCKENZIE M CAINE
|1999
|3227 NORTH SHORE DR TOOMSUBA, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
SIMPLE ASSAULT
|MILTON E STARKEY JR
|1995
|1903 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 21, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.
