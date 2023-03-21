City of Meridian Arrest Report March 21, 2023

Daily Docket 6
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ANGELIA D HILL-GIBBS19741815 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TRESPASSING
SAMANTHA ANTHONY198813650 HWY 15S UNION, MSSHOPLIFTING
VICKY G PARKER1969509 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MCKENZIE M CAINE19993227 NORTH SHORE DR TOOMSUBA, MSSHOPLIFTING
SIMPLE ASSAULT
MILTON E STARKEY JR19951903 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 21, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.

