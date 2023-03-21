Darry Carter Sr announced as Heidelberg’s Head Football Coach

By Shahji Adam
Published: Mar. 20, 2023
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WTOK) - Heidelberg High School held a press conference to officially introduce Darry Carter Senior as the new Head Football Coach for the Oilers.

Carter Sr is a native of Laurel and graduated from Northeast Jones in 1996. He found success as a football player as he was named the MVP for the MS/AL Allstar game, and won the Offensive Player of the Year and MVP in his college of the University of Louisiana at Monroe in 2001.

He started his Head Coaching career in 2009 at Kemper County High School and over his three seasons he finished with a 23-13 record and led the Wildcats to a State Championship. Prior to Carter taking over, the Wildcats hadn’t had a winning record since 1989.

The Oilers finished this past season with a 5-7 record, had a 2-2 record in District play, and won a playoff game against Bogue Chitto on the road.

