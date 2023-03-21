First Alert: Next chance of rain and severe weather moves in Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! It is another very cold start to the morning, so grab your heavy coats before starting your morning commute. A Freeze Warning remain in place until 9am for the entire area. Highs will warm up nicely to the upper 60s this afternoon. Another rain free day awaits as we continue through the week, so outdoor activities are encouraged! Showers do however return Friday and a cold front system moves through later Friday evening sparking up the next chance for severe weather. Stay updated with Storm Team 11 as we near Friday. The viewing area is under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes are possible, so go over your safety plan with your friends and family. Stay safe and have a great day!

