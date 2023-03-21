FIRST ALERT: One more freezing morning, then it warms up

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We had the coldest morning of the year thus far on Monday morning as lows were in the low-mid 20s. Tuesday morning won’t be as cold, but temps are expected to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s range. So, a Freeze Warning is in effect, and continue with your cold weather cautions.

A southerly wind takes over, and this will allow Tuesday afternoon to reach the mid-upper 60s (which will be a nice rebound from the very cold start). The warming trend doesn’t stop there because we won’t have any more mornings below freezing the rest of the week, then 70s return by Wednesday with 80s by Thursday & Friday.

However, the Storm Prediction Center has our area as an area to watch for possible severe storms by Friday as a cold front crosses our area. For now, it looks like all forms of severe storms will be possible. This event is several days away, so stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. Behind that system, 70s and sunshine are expected for the first weekend of spring.

