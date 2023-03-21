MCC ends their impressive season in round one of the NJCAA tournament

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College ended their season Monday night falling to Dodge City in round one of the NJCAA tournament.

MCC would build an early lead but the Conquistadors would found ways to fight back. The Eagles began turning the ball over which shifted momentum into Dodge City’s hands.

At the half Dodge City had a three point lead 30-27.

MCC would never be able to break a lead in the second half. The Conquistadors came out on an 11-2 run in the first five minutes, draining three three-pointers to build their steady lead.

The Eagles had troubles picking up boards and their shots just wouldn’t fall. They ended the game shooting 35% and going 5-25 from three.

They only were able to make 24 shots out of 68 contested. MCC falls in round one of the NJCAA tournament 83-63.

After the game head coach James Green said, “It would have been a difficult game to win even if we had controlled the pace of the game. But we lost the pace early in that second half. Which forced us to play a little bit different. And when we did that, they took advantage of that also. We tried to press, they [Dodge City] threw it over us, got some lay ups. They did a really good job. Had a lot of points in the paint. They [Dodge City] were a lot tougher than we were around the basket in terms of getting points around the basket.”

This was the Eagles first trip to the Hutch since 1999. Although it didn’t end the way they had hoped, there is still a lot to be proud of.

“We talked about the last three games of the regular season,” said coach Green. How did we get out of that? We got our heads up, we pounded our way back in to winning a tournament to get here. I want those guys to remember what they went through. How low it was and then how high it was but then fight a little harder to keep yourself in that high. That’s what they were clapping about. Giving each other credit for what they contributed to the team.”

