Mississippi Economic Council Tour makes a stop in Philadelphia

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group working to secure the state of Mississippi’s financial future met in Neshoba County on Tuesday.

The Mississippi Economic Council Tour made a stop in Philadelphia to discuss economic growth in the community.

The tour focuses on small communities throughout the Magnolia State and their impact on the state’s economic success.

Legislators, business leaders, educators and others were invited to the Ellis Theater to discuss the workforce development in the area.

“The focus on this one is going to be workforce and we are doing so much in our area to try to improve workforce by working with East Central Community College and our legislators to see what all opportunities can have for more people,” said David Vowell, the President of Philadelphia Community Development Partnership.

“As a growing community, building the foundation, and when these type of tours come to town they help us to continue to do the right thing for continued growth. You are never going to grow if you stay in one little tight circle so the more we get from the outside interest and outside information, bring it back to our areas and now we can put it down on the ground and grow our communities,” said Mayor James Young of Philadelphia.

The next stop on the Mississippi Economic Council Tour will be in Magee, Mississippi on Tuesday, March 28 at the Magee Civic Center.

