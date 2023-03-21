Funeral services for Mr. Terrell McDonald will be held Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Rev. Greg Baylor officiating. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mr. McDonald, 50, of Meridian, who died Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at his residence. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.