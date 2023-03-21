Mr. Terrell McDonald

Terrell McDonald
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Mr. Terrell McDonald will be held Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Rev. Greg Baylor officiating.  Final arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.  Mr. McDonald, 50, of Meridian, who died Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at his residence.  A viewing will be held one hour prior to services.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Meridian said it has been told that there are no issues hiring staff or employees....
Waiting on Zaxby’s to open?
Dr. Gregory Auzenne
Mississippi doctor avoids prison time for health care fraud
A widespread freeze is expected tonight into Monday morning, with temperatures falling into the...
FIRST ALERT: Hard freeze tonight
Daily Docket 1
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 20, 2023
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Reports March 9-20, 2023

Latest News

Ms. Ethel Mae Johnson
Mr. Freddie Lee Neal, Jr.
Leadership Lauderdale just wrapped up it's "Herollers" Program
Mrs. Wanda Lewis