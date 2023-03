Funeral services for Ms. Ethel Mae Johnson will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 3:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Ms. Johnson, 77, of DeKalb, who died Sunday, March 19, 2023 at University of Mississippi Medical Center.

