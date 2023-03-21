No more Freezing nights this Week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ve had below freezing mornings since the weekend, but the winds have shifted...and are now coming out of the south. This is leading to a nice warming trend that will last through the end of the week. So, no more freezing mornings. Wednesday morning lows will stay in the mid-upper 40s. Thursday morning starts with low-mid 50s, and Friday morning starts with low 60s. So, you can surely let the plants stay uncovered & pets won’t freeze staying outside.

As for the afternoons, we’re talking a true taste of spring! Highs for Wednesday will flirt with 80 degrees, we’re expecting mid 80s by Thursday afternoon, and Friday’s highs will reach the upper 80s ahead of an approaching cold front.

FIRST ALERT

Ahead of the previously mentioned front, showers & storms are expected Friday evening into Saturday AM...and some could be strong to severe. Atmospheric elements will be in place to support the potential for storms that could contain damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are also possible. This system will lack what’s called instability, but of the storms that manage to form...they could strengthen & become threatening. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates, but have ways of getting alerts Friday night through before dawn on Saturday.

Behind that system, your weekend brings a dry & warm Saturday with highs near 80 degrees. However, a boundary moves into our region by Sunday...leading to scattered showers returning. Highs will stay in the mid-upper 70s.

