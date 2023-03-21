Ward Calhoun runs for Lauderdale County Sheriff

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Ward Calhoun, or as many of you know him as Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, is throwing his hat into the ring for Lauderdale County Sheriff.

Ward says that his career in law enforcement makes him the best choice for the next Sheriff.

“And I’ve been at the Sheriff’s Department in some capacity since 1992. So for more than 30 years, I spent four years as a reserve deputy or volunteer, essentially. And then I’ve been an employee since April of 1996 and served as the Chief deputy since 2005. So I have the experience and the knowledge that takes to run the Sheriff’s Department,” said Calhoun.

Calhoun believes in looking at the future when it comes to serving.

He says that this job is ever-changing and believes that he has the capability to make those changes that better serve the community.

“Every day is a day to look at yourself. Look at an organization and see where can we improve. What can we do different? What worked yesterday may not work tomorrow, and we have to be looking for those things, constantly evaluating, constantly wanting to do better, striving for excellence,” said Calhoun.

Being excellent is something that Calhoun strives to do every day, and bringing that energy into the office of the sheriff is what Calhoun plans to do.

“So our campaign slogan has been a legacy of excellence, a standard for the future, and I think that sums up what I want to do with our. Department is to not rest on the laurels of yesterday, but to continue the progress and to provide the citizens of Lauderdale County with the best and most professional law enforcement agency that we can have,” said Calhoun.

News 11 is still speaking with candidates for local offices up for this year’s election, so stay tuned to hear what each candidate has to say about their run for office.

