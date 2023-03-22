2 Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies shot; suspect in custody

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirms 2 Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies have been shot and a suspect is in custody.

It happened at 3125 Bradford Place Wednesday morning.

Both deputies were taken to UAB Hospital. Authorities say the deputies were doing a welfare check at the home when the shooting happened.


We have a crew headed to the scene and we will have more information when it becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gregory Auzenne
Mississippi doctor avoids prison time for health care fraud
The City of Meridian said it has been told that there are no issues hiring staff or employees....
Waiting on Zaxby’s to open?
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Reports March 9-20, 2023
Meridian Community College ends their season falling to Dodge City 83-63 in round one of the...
MCC ends their impressive season in round one of the NJCAA tournament
Daily Docket 1
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 20, 2023

Latest News

Rasheem Ryelle Carter
MBI asking for public’s help in Rasheem Carter death investigation
Alabama State Capitol
Buy Alabama’s Best 2023 campaign launches Wednesday
Go over safety plan with family
First Alert: Severe storms possible Friday evening into early Saturday morning
MPSD votes to approve 2023-2024 school year reconfiguration plan - clipped version