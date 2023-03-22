5 dead in Batesville crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five people between the ages of 12 and 19 were killed in a crash in Batesville on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Curtis Road near James Road.

According to Panola County Sheriff’s Office, just one vehicle was involved.

Deputies say the vehicle crashed into the barricade of a bridge and went into a creek below.

One passenger, 14, was able to get out of the vehicle and call 911.

Five other passengers did not survive:

Tea’Itaeipa Webster - age 19

Montraz Webster - age 14

Destiny Liphford - age 15

Jamerian Towns - age 12

Earl Holmes - age 13

Deputies say all of the victims were related.

South Panola School District confirms that all five were current or former students.

South Panola School District is heartbroken and saddened by the tragic passing of five of our current and former students. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, faculty and staff, and classmates. Grief counselors have been provided for faculty, staff, and students affected by this tragic loss.

