5 dead in Batesville crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five people between the ages of 12 and 19 were killed in a crash in Batesville on Tuesday evening.
The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Curtis Road near James Road.
According to Panola County Sheriff’s Office, just one vehicle was involved.
Deputies say the vehicle crashed into the barricade of a bridge and went into a creek below.
One passenger, 14, was able to get out of the vehicle and call 911.
Five other passengers did not survive:
- Tea’Itaeipa Webster - age 19
- Montraz Webster - age 14
- Destiny Liphford - age 15
- Jamerian Towns - age 12
- Earl Holmes - age 13
Deputies say all of the victims were related.
South Panola School District confirms that all five were current or former students.
