5 die, including 3 children, in South Carolina shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The Sumter Police Department is reporting three kids and two adults have died after a shooting at a Sumter area home.

Chief Russell F. Roark III said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence and appeared to be a domestic-related shooting.

A source close to the investigation told WIS a father was dropping his kids back off at his ex-wife’s house when he saw her new boyfriend there.

That is when the father shot the kids, the boyfriend and himself according to investigators.

Sumter School District Superintendent Dr. William Wright said in a statement that the district “is grieving the loss of three students. Two siblings attended Millwood Elementary School, and another sibling attended Alice Drive Middle School. Our sincere condolences are extended to the family.”

