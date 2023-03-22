Arrest report: MSU professor sent $39,000 in scholarship money to spouse

By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — New information has been shared concerning a Mississippi State University professor charged with embezzlement in Oktibbeha County.

An MSU police arrest report released Wednesday revealed that Dr. Gary Packwood, the director of choral activities, is accused of sending $39,000 in scholarship money to his spouse, who was not eligible to receive it.

That happened from 2018 to 2022, according to the report. The university said an internal audit uncovered the fraud.

University police arrested Packwood, 55, of Columbus, last week.

Spokesman Sid Salter said the professor is on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in cases such as this.

