City of Meridian Arrest Report March 22, 2023
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|KURTIS D CAMPBELL
|1993
|2069 GRAND AVE APT 8 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 22, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:24 PM on March 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 41stAvenue. One individual and one residence were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
